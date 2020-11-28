Gov. Beshear: ’We have come so far and we are almost there,’ 2,437 new cases in Ky. Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear began his update on COVID-19 Saturday asking Kentuckians to stay vigilant as vaccines continue to come closer within sight.
“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” Beshear said in a release.
Beshear also reminded Kentuckians to do their holiday shopping safely, especially on Small Business Saturday, helping to support the local economy.
“Though we have to do it differently, please support our small businesses this weekend and holiday season,” Beshear said. “Shopping small supports some of our local businesses that have suffered the most economically as we’ve battled COVID-19. Let’s show them we have their backs.”
Saturday’s report confirmed 2,437 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky to 174,182.
An additional 14 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Sautrday. The total number of Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,885.
Kentucky’s positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 8.95 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,722
- Patients currently in ICU: 408
- Patients currently on ventilator: 220
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
