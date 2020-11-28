Hoosiers’ defense outstanding in win over the Terps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 12th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers put the clamps on the Maryland offense as IU forced three turnovers, chalked up three sacks, and produced a safety as Indiana defeated the Terrapins 27-11 on Saturday in Bloomington.
“Gotta play great defense to have a chance each week,” said IU head coach Tom Allen. " Really proud of our staff as they did a great job preparing and they had our guys in the right positions.”
As for the IU offense, the Hoosiers got a lift from running back Stevie Scott who had three rushing TD’s.
Indiana starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. had to leave the game in the third quarter with a lower right leg injury. Penix did not return and Allen said they would know more about the injury on Monday.
IU improved to 5-1 and will face Wisconsin in Madison next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.