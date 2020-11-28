Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 4,535 new cases, 66 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed 4,535 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. The total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 329,008.
ISDH also confirmed 66 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to COVID to 5,394.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 4,183,401 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,174,751 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported Saturday is 35,032, with 13,319 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 11.1 percent for all tests administered, and 20.9 percent for unique individuals tested.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.