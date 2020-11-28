KSP to release bodycam footage of LMPD officer-involved shooting Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police updated an investigation into a deadly Louisville Metro Police officer-involved shooting, saying bodycam video is set to be released Monday.
Sgt. Billy Gregory with KSP said that Louisville’s police department requested their assistance with the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that happened during a traffic stop in Portland Sunday evening.
Officers with LMPD said they had stopped a vehicle on the 2100 block of Gilligan Street Sunday. The incident led to an officer firing a shot that later killed the suspect.
On Saturday, Sgt. Gregory sent a statement saying KSP is committed to being transparent and ensuring the integrity of the investigation.
Gregory said the footage is being released as initial interviews of critical witnesses have been completed.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.