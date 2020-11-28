Police find man shot dead inside vehicle in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the Klondike neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers were sent to the intersection of Klondike Lane and Mid Dale Lane around 5:00 a.m. Saturday on reports of a suspicious vehicle.
When police arrived to the scene, they found a male in his late 20s to early 30s inside of the vehicle who had died from gunfire.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
