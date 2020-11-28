Small Business Saturday hopes to reinvigorate local economy amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but during the pandemic, it’s on the verge of breaking.
Owners of small businesses know what it’s like to be a small fish in a big pond. But on Small Business Saturday, they hope to reel in as much profit as they can.
For Leroy Singleton of LeAnn’s Homemade Cheesecakes, baking runs in the family.
“I had my grandmother’s recipe and I said we should start making cheesecakes,” Singleton said. “And so she said, ’well, you could sell these things.’”
That’s when he started his small business, whipping up delectable desserts inside the Logan Street Market.
“Just good old homemade cheesecake, and we’re getting great reviews on it,” Singleton said.
On Saturday, Singleton’s sweets and several other shops were on display, owners opening up their arms to a community whose business they’re relying on, especially during the pandemic.
“You look at the news, so many small businesses are going under,” Singleton said. “So when you have a community, we can go to the box stores, big stores and online. That’s great, but we need your support.”
Support that goes right back into the community.
For money spent locally, 68 of every 100 dollars stays there to help shops like Singleton’s stay afloat and keep his American dream alive.
“We are the base of the community and we are going to be there when everybody else leaves,” Singleton said.
For a list of all the businesses running Small Business Saturday deals throughout the weekend, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.