Turnovers hurt Cards again as Boston College hangs on, 34-27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Cards’ late rally came up short as Boston College was able to hold off U of L , 34 -27 on Saturday night in Massachusetts.
After Cards’ quarterback, Malik Cunningham connected with Dez Fitzpatrick on a 69 yard pass play, Louisville had trimmed the Golden Eagles advantage to 34 to 27. After the Cards’ defense got the ball back for its offense, Cunningham was picked off after his pass was tipped to a Boston College defender and that sealed the deal for the home team
That interception, along with two first half fumbles by Louisville, proved to be too much to overcome against B.C.. The two fumbles led to 13 points for the Golden Eagles.
" We didn’t turn the ball over against Notre Dame. They’re number two in the country and the final score was 12-7,” said U of L Head Coach Scott Satterfield. " I told the guys that there’s a fine line between winning and losing. I know this that if you’re in the top ten in turnover margin, you’re gonna have a winning record.”
Cunningham compiled solid numbers offensively with his 133 yards rushing and 294 yards passing as the Cards dipped to 3-7 on the season. Louisville’s next game is not until December 19 when they’ll host Wake Forest to close out the regular season.
