Beshear: ‘Each of our contributions matter,’ 2,803 new COVID cases in Ky. Sunday

“To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic, thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day, thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week, thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”