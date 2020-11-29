Beshear: ‘Each of our contributions matter,’ 2,803 new COVID cases in Ky. Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear started an update Sunday by thanking those in the commonwealth who “rose to the challenge” in fighting the spread of COVID-19 over Thanksgiving weekend.
“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” Beshear said in a release. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe, thank you.”
“To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic, thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day, thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week, thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”
Sunday’s update confirmed 2,803 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing total number of cases within the commonwealth to 176,925.
An additional 11 deaths due to COVID were also reported in Sunday’s update. Kentucky now has reported a total of 1,896 deaths due to the virus.
The state’s positivity rate is now at 9.24 percent on a seven-day rolling average, according to the governor.
Other information provided in Sunday’s report include:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,709
- Patients currently in ICU: 407
- Patients currently on ventilator: 218
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
