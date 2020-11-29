Family of man found dead on River Road pleads for help, answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators were called to 6th Street and West River Road in Downtown Louisville last Saturday after a man, Rocky Seibert, 50, was found dead.
A week has passed and the victim’s half-brother wants to know why Seibert became another victim of a violent year.
A man in the fight of his life against his demons and addiction, through family encouragement and resources, Rocky Seibert finally found a path towards redemption, but to whatever motive the gunman had, Rocky Seibert never got there.
“To hear that about my brother, for someone would have that malicious though to shoot him and kill him; its just mind boggling,” David Stevenson said.
Stevenson said Seibert battled mental health issues and ended up becoming dependent on drugs.
However, to Stevenson’s surprise, he was under the impression Seibert was getting care, still on the road to rehabilitation and finding his faith.
“I know you hear this all the time from people, but he was a trusting, caring soul,” Stevenson said. “I got him into some programs and was actually doing pretty well.”
Family means everything to Stevenson. In 2019, Stevenson and Seibert lost their mom, dad, stepdad all within several months.
Stevenson said he’s distraught, he blames himself and said he could’ve done more for his brother. As he talked to WAVE 3 News, gripping a mug with his grandchildren’s smiles, Stevenson said it hurts to know that’s one big part of his life, his family, gone forever.
“I should have, I should have done for more him, I should have taken him into my home again,” Stevenson said.
He says he and his brother would take in Seibert to try and get him help. However, before being sent to St. Vincent DePaul for help, Seibert ended up leaving his other brother’s home.
Stevenson isn’t sure what happened to his brother, he doesn’t know why Seibert was targeted and killed, but he wants to know.
Days have gone by, and holidays too. Stevenson said Thanksgiving felt a little bit more lonely with he and his son at the table sitting next to empty chairs.
“If you have anyone out there, who is troubled, has had things in their lives that has set them back, do whatever you can for them,” said Stevenson. “Always keep them in your thoughts and prayers. You never know when you’re going to get that kind of phone call.”
The family asks if you’ve seen, heard or know something, call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
