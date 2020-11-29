FORECAST: Rain changes to snow Monday, minor accumulations

- TONIGHT: Rain likely
- MONDAY: Rain to snow with minor grassy accumulation possible
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 4PM MON - 7AM TUE for areas east of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain becomes likely tonight with temperatures eventually falling into the upper 30s by Monday morning. The rain could mix with snow after midnight to the southeast of Louisville.
Rain will change to snow Monday afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s then slowly falling during the afternoon, but staying above freezing until the evening. Minor snow accumulations of less than one inch possible on grassy, elevated surfaces.
Snow showers will come to an end Monday night with some slick spots possible into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s. It will be blustery with wind chills in the teens.
Flurries are possible Tuesday morning, but overall we’ll see a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. It will be cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens in the morning and 20s during the afternoon.
