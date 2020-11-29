Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 4,335 new cases, 24 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released another update Sunday on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed 4,335 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 333,312.
The health department also confirmed 24 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Sunday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 5,418.
Other updates include an additional 14,373 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 38,761 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,188,928 individuals have been tested in the state, with 4,222,028 total tests administered.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now at a 10.8 percent average for all tests administered, and a 21.2 percent positivity rate for unique patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 25,632 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 4,660 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
A total of 191,290 unique patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 66.9 percent Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.