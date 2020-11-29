Jasper woman accused of shoplifting over $800 worth of merchandise from Dillard’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dillard’s loss prevention catches woman shoplifting over $800 worth of merchandise.
According to court documents, an off-duty officer at Dillard’s was notified by loss and prevention of a woman concealing items in the store. Documents state loss and prevention told police the woman hid items in her purse and while she was in the fitting room.
Court documents show the woman entered the fitting room with several items and left without them. When an employee checked the fitting room, police say the worker did not find them and saw price tags removed from several items.
Police say when they caught up to the woman in the Eastland Mall, she gave them a false identity. Police also found clothing items belonging to Dillard’s in bags the woman was carrying.
Officials tell 14 News the woman later identified as 28-year-old Lorena Guadalu Miranda-Miranda of Jasper.
Court documents state the clothing items totaled $865.20 and were returned to Dillard’s.
Miranda-Miranda is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with shoplifting greater than $750, a Level 6 Felony and false reporting, Class A Misdemeanor.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.