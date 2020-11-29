Riders spread Christmas joy in 38th Annual Toys for Tots Run in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Motorcycle riders once again took the time to spread a little holiday joy by participating in this year’s annual Toys for Tots Run in Louisville.
The event, hosted by the Kentucky Motorcycle Association and the Marine Corp League, started on Logistics Drive in the PRP neighborhood. Riders donated one new toy in order to participate in the ride.
From there, bikers made their way to the Kentucky Expo Center where all the toys were collected.
Jolly Old St. Nick himself even joined in on the fun.
“Its fantastic, its all about the kids,” Santa Claus said. “Gives them them something to look forward to every year.”
St. Matthews Police Department as well as other local police and fire departments led the event as well as taking care of traffic duties for a safe ride.
The motorcycle Toys for Tots run has been taking place in Louisville since 1983.
