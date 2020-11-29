Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign seeking adoptions with one week left

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army knew COVID-19 would have a huge impact on their 2020 goals, but they don’t want this year to mean no gifts under the tree for some of their Angels.
The Angel Tree campaign provides Christmas for children ages 0 to 12 years old who otherwise wouldn’t receive any gifts. It began in Lynchburg, VA in 1979 and quickly spread around the country.
This year, The Salvation Army’s goal is to help 10,000 local children.
The way it works is that each Angel, or child, writes their age and what items they’d like to see under the Christmas tree on a tag. The tags are then placed on the Angel Tree in local malls.
People who’d like to help will take the tags and shop for those items, called “adopting.”
This year, the Salvation Army says they’re seeing a 150-percent increase in need for local families.
According to their website, there are still around 400 angels who need to be adopted by next Sunday.
“When we hear parents saying my kids aren’t going to have anything for Christmas, can you just imagine?” Salvation Army Area Commander Captain Lacy Parrish said. “In a virtual world where the kids are out of school and they’ve lost in-person instruction and they’ve lost the socialization with their peers and now one more loss of Christmas being normal. So it’s a lot and we need support of the community. We need help for sure.”
It’s not too late to sign up to adopt an Angel. In Louisville, tags can be adopted and gifts returned at the Salvation Army at 911 S. Brook Street, or at the Mall St. Matthews, the Oxmoor Center, or at the Jefferson Mall.
In Southern Indiana, Angels can be adopted and gifts returned at the Green Tree Mall.
Online applications are also being accepted in the Louisville area and for New Albany here.
The Angel Tree program ends December 7th in Louisville and December 4th in Southern Indiana.
