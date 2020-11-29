Victim in critical condition following shooting near Paddock Shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting near the Paddock Shops Sunday afternoon.
Calls came in around 2:19 p.m. according to MetroSafe on reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of Summit Plaza Drive.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, when officers arrived, they found one man who suffered from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to University Hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.
Smiley later confirmed the victim was in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine if the shooting occurred due to a road rage incident.
LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation due to the severity of injuries according to LMPD. Officials also have advised that all parties in the incident have been accounted for and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
