Articles of impeachment filed again over Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - State Rep. John Becker, R-Union Township, Clermont County, announced Monday that he has officially filed 12 articles of impeachment against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Becker said in a news release that he was joined in the effort by Republican Representatives Keller, Vitale, and Zeltwanger.
“The 12 articles of impeachment outline Governor DeWine’s abuse of power and multiple violations of the Ohio and United States Constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio Revised Code,” the news release said.
Becker takes aim at the governor’s use of curfews which he says are arbitrary, allowing some businesses to stay open while others are forced to close.
He also says the state’s mask mandate forces, “citizens to choose between worshipping their God and worshipping at the altar of unbridled government.”
Becker went on to say that masks can be a health hazard and create panic attacks and other physiological problems.
He says the governor’s policies, “have led to a shockingly high number of suicides, alarming rates of drug abuse, persistently high unemployment, and the forced abandonment of the elderly by their loved ones.”
DeWine was asked about the articles of impeachment during a press conference Monday in which he offered an update on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19. He answered the question, shaking his head in disbelief:
“I’d like for them to go in and talk to some nurses who are frontline nurses who are dealing with people who are dying. I’d like for them to go talk to some family members, maybe a family that didn’t believe that this could happen. Now at Christmas, there will be one less person at the table or more.
“So at some point, this foolishness has just got to stop. And I’m not talking about most Ohioans. There’s just a small number of people who just continue, for whatever reason, to think that this is and act as if this is some big joke. And that this is all some fantasy. I don’t know how you watch these nurses or talk to them and hear them without understanding that. The vast majority of Ohioans do.
“There’s a small number of people out there who are making a lot of noise. And I just wish that they would spend some time talking to somebody who’s suffered through this, someone who sees the suffering every day.”
This is not the first time Becker has introduced articles of impeachment against the governor.
In August, he asked all 98 of his House colleagues to join him “in ending the madness” but House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, effectively put a stop to the effort.
“Legitimate debate and disagreement is occurring over the scope and breadth of some of the governor’s orders issued through the health department. I will continue to raise my concerns and disagreements and those of House members with the governor. However, informed dialogue and the law-making process are the best way to resolve these issues,” Cupp said.
According to the Ohio State Constitution, the House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment, but a majority of members must concur. The State Senate tries the impeachment, with a two-thirds vote needed to convict a governor of impeachment.
