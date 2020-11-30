Code Louisville program places more than 500 graduates into tech careers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Code Louisville’s mission is to make quality tech training available to everyone by removing barriers and offering high-quality software development training to Louisville residents for free.
On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the program placed 543 of its graduates into new careers. Louisville has added nearly 4,000 new tech jobs since 2015 and is seeing a faster growth rate in tech jobs than many of its peer cities.
Nearly 300 companies and organizations have hired at least one Code Louisville graduate.
Due to COVID-19, all Code Louisville classes are currently offered online.
