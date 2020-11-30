FORECAST: Rain, snow showers today; minor accumulations possible

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: east of Louisville from 4 P.M Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday
- TODAY: Rain to snow; minor accumulation possible
- OVERNIGHT/TUE AM: Slick spots possible on area roadways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The transition from rain to snow continues into the afternoon as temperatures slowly fall into the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will be just warm enough to limit accumulation during the day; less than an inch possible on grassy, elevated surfaces.
Snow showers continue this evening with minor accumulations possible. The snow moves out tonight, but some flurries remain. Temperatures drop into the 20s with slick spots possible. Breezy conditions will push wind chills into the teens.
Flurries are possible tomorrow morning before clouds decrease into the afternoon. Despite sunny skies, temperatures only max out in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills look to sit in the 20s Tuesday afternoon.
Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the upper teens and low 20s.
Sunny skies are in the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Another chance for rain and snow comes into the forecast on Thursday.
