FORECAST: Slick spots possible overnight and early Tuesday

- TONIGHT: Snow showers end and temperatures tank - slick spots possible
- TUESDAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 7 a.m. east of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers gradually end overnight. As temperatures tank we’ll see a few slick spots develop where moisture freezes, especially on bridges and overpasses. Winds will help dry things a bit, but will also push wind chills into the teens.
Clouds will decrease by Tuesday afternoon with partly sunny skies expected. It stay chilly with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s most of the day.
Skies will clear out almost entirely Tuesday night. With that and a calmer wind, temperatures will be allowed to fall even deeper into the 20s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday won’t be nearly as chilly as a mostly sunny sky propels high temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.