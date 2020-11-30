Former Kentucky representative shares heart failure journey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former state representative Dwight Butler shared his heart failure journey to help save others.
Butler spent two decades in the Kentucky legislature, but one of his biggest challenges came in 2018 when he was diagnosed with heart and multiple organ failure.
He received a left ventricular assist device later that year while he awaited a heart transplant.
Butler’s journey took a remarkable turn last year when he received a new heart on November 21 which was also his birthday.
He said it’s important to wear a mask to protect those, who like him, are vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s extremely important, “ Butler said. “I encourage everyone just to think about someone who does have an immune suppression problem or an older person because that is who you’re affecting.”
Saturday, Dec. 5 marks National Heart Failure Patient and Caregiver Day.
Butler and health experts said that if you begin to notice signs of heart problems to tell someone.
