Gov. Beshear: ‘We do what it takes and we do not give up,’ 2,124 new cases of COVID in Ky. Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday on Kentucky’s fight against the novel coronavirus, starting off with a piece of good news.
“One reason I know we’re gonna get through this is that we have Virginia Moore back,” Beshear said. “Virginia, we missed you, we are so glad you’re back, and we are very happy to see you, even if it’s just on the screen.”
Moore, one of Gov. Beshear’s sign language interpreters, had been battling uterine cancer after being diagnosed in October. After receiving treatment at the Brown Cancer Center in Louisville, Beshear tweeted about her return to work Monday afternoon.
The briefing began by speaking about the increasing number of cases and deaths, and concerns over another possible surge of cases following the holiday weekend.
“We do what it takes and we do not give up no matter how long it takes, and no matter how hard it is,” Beshear said. “We do not give up when it comes to fighting for the lives of our neighbors, for the health of our friends, for the education of our kids. This is what we do as Kentuckians.”
The governor also announced that applications are now open for COVID-19 assistance for restaurants and bars, offering help to businesses affected by new restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus.
Monday’s report is the second-highest number of cases reported on a Monday with 2,124 new cases. Of the newly reported cases, 203 are children aged 18 or younger. The total number of cases within the commonwealth is now 179,041.
An additional 12 deaths due to COVID were also reported on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 1,908.
Positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 9.42 percent.
The governor also announced new details about vaccine shipments, saying that the state could start receiving allocations of vaccines as early as mid-December.
“This all depends on when it gets initial approval,” Beshear said.
Beshear said they are working on finalizing the plan on facilities that will receiving the first allocation of vaccines, and that portions of the first shipment would go towards Long-Term Care facilities for residents and staff.
“We are going to be ready,” Beshear said. “We believe the federal government is going to agree to this plan. I think it’s going to be their recommendation as well.”
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- 1,741 patients currently hospitalized
- 421 patients within the ICU
- 229 patients on a ventilator
- 2 more veteran deaths reported at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 30 total deaths reported
- Long-Term Care Facilities (since Friday’s update) - 445 new resident cases, 292 new staff cases 70 new deaths
- Child Care Facilities - 22 new facilities reporting, 22 new staff cases, 17 new children cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
