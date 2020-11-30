Local Better Business Bureau COO dies after more than 16 years with organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Western Kentucky is mourning following the death of longtime Chief Operating Officer Bruce Gadansky.
The organization said Gadansky died early Monday morning.
Gadansky has been with the BBB for more than 16 years. The organization said in a release that December 1 would have marked his 17-year anniversary with the BBB.
“Our hearts are extremely heavy as we all work to process the passing of Bruce,” Reanna Smith-Hamblin, President/CEO of the local organization said. “The BBB staff is extremely grateful and has been blessed to have worked with Bruce. He was a remarkable man, mentor, colleague, and friend. Bruce was much like a father-figure to many staff members. His commitment to BBB will never be forgotten.”
The BBB said that Gadansky’s passion and knowledge of the industry was “extraordinary,” and that he will be greatly missed by his work family.
“You could see the sparkle in Bruce’s eyes when he shared stories about the groups he talked to. He loved helping people,” Smith-Hamblin said. “Bruce worked tirelessly to help keep businesses and consumers in our community safe.”
The organization offered condolences to family and loved ones during this time, and said anyone wanting to send their own can do so to the BBB office in C/O “The Gadansky Family,” 844 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40203.
Funeral arrangements and visitation are currently pending.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.