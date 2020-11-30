Louisville restaurant, bar owners applying for $10,000 state relief money say it’s not enough

“Louisville Bar Bingo will be hosted by Gold Bar, The Limbo/Riot Café, Mag Bar, Merryweather, Meta, Noche Mexican BBQ, NoraeBar, ShopBar, Ostra, and Zanzabar. The bingo card can be downloaded through each bar’s social media pages, and individuals get a stamp from each bar when purchasing the cocktail of the week (every bar will make their own version). Once you have 16 stamps you can enter your bingo card to win a massive prize including local gift cards, specialty bottles, and more. To win, patrons must have a stamp from each bar on the card at least once in the month of December. Additionally, folks can vote for their favorite version of each cocktail by circling the stamp of the bar that had their favorite beverage.”