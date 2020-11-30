Man accused of shooting at Paddock Shops appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 24-year-old man accused of shooting near the Paddock Shops appeared in court Monday.
Christian Morrison allegedly admitted to police that he shot the victim after a confrontation on the roadway.
Morrison is facing a first degree assault charge and a $25,000 cash bond.
Jefferson District Judge David Bowles said Monday that Morrison’s bond would not be lowered.
Bowles also read aloud the citation from police that claims Morrison shot another man I the chest and arm.
“[Morrison] provided detectives with a mirandized statement confessing to shooting the victim following a confrontation in the roadway,” the arrest report said. “After the shooting, the suspect fled the area and later turned himself into patrol officers.”
It’s unclear what led to the confrontation or where exactly it took place. During Morrison’s virtual arraignment, his mother chimed in to address the judge, but was quickly shut down.
“He’s a grown man. He’s 24 years old. He needs to speak for himself,” said Judge Bowles. “You’re allowed to attend, but not to interject in the proceedings, okay?”
According to the police report, the shooting happened around 2 in the afternoon and Morrison was arrested about 6 hours later.
He’s due back in court December 8 at 9 a.m.
