Parents grieve over son killed during carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I got a knock at my door, I was just about ready to leave,” said Eva Helms.
In the driveway, there was a deputy coroner waiting to speak with her about Austin Fitzpatrick, her 26-year old son.
“Would I ever had thought, someone would be delivering the news to me that my son was shot and killed.”
The family says Austin was coming home to his apartment after a weekend out camping with his girlfriend. When Helms and Leo Fitzpatrick, his father, found out; questions, emotions swirled around within them.
“In my head, [I just thought] was my son laying there? Was he in pain? You just don’t know all the details, and you want the details,” Helms said.
One fact remained, Austin was gone. The family described him as a happy 26-year old adult, who still had that youthful kid in him; saying Fitzpatrick saw beauty and brightness in everything and brought fun to anyone.
“It means more than anything to see how he touched so many other people’s lives, to us he was our son,” said Leo Fitzpatrick. “He was everything to us and how much he meant to other people.”
Austin usually was camping, on the water, exploring, spending time with Erica, his sister, his best friend. Austin graduated with a graphic design degree from UofL, he was fascinated with architecture, especially around Old Louisville. Fitzpatrick and Helms say if it’s one thing Austin Fitzpatrick was known for it was his hellos and goodbyes.
“If anything I know his last days he did what we wanted to be doing,” Leo Fitzpatrick said.
“He ran back into the house to hug me goodbye before he left, which he always does; even if its for five minutes,” Helms said. “He will seek me out wherever I am in the house and give me a hug.”
Eva Helms and Erica and Leo Fitzpatrick ask the community to stand against violence and help them find the gunman before another family goes through the same heartbreak.
To report an anonymous tip call 574-LMPD (5263).
