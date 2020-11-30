Religious schools return to in-person classes Monday, defying court of appeals ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Private and religious schools are not exempt from Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring schools to move to online learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a court of appeals judge ruled on Sunday. However, that decision did not stop some schools from continuing in-person classes on Monday.
The ruling comes after several private, religious schools filed a lawsuit with the help of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, asking a judge to put a temporary restraining order in place for religious and private schools, which would make them exempt from the order.
Initially, a judge sided with the schools and granted a temporary restraining order. However, Gov. Beshear quickly filed an appeal and won on Sunday.
Despite the court of appeals ruling, some religious schools defied Beshear’s order and returned to classes on Monday, including MICAH Christian School whose students have been attending in-person classes since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We do everything we can to possibly prevent the possibility that we might get infected,” Dr. Jack Roberts, MICAH Christian School administrator and Maryville Baptist Church pastor said. “Some worry, but I feel it’s necessary that we go on with our lives.”
Religious schools like MICAH Christian said Beshear’s order violates their First Amendment right to exercise their religion.
“Some folks will tell you that I don’t care (about COVID-19), but I do,” Roberts said. “Some folks feel like we’re very hard hearted and don’t believe in people coming down with COVID. I know it’s real.”
School administrators told WAVE 3 News they have been extra cautious about encouraging social distancing, checking temperatures and sanitizing often, but an outbreak is inevitable. They said people cannot avoid being exposed to the virus, regardless of how much they stay at home.
According to Roberts, three parishioners at MICAH’s affiliated Maryville Baptist Church are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
However, Roberts said in-person learning is necessary to a religious-based education.
“Those who are convicted in the sense of personal conviction, I’m talking about what you believe, will do what they have to do in order to satisfy their conviction,” Roberts said. “We’re not doing this out of spite. We’re not doing it out of being hateful; hard to get along with. Some might think that. Some do think that, but it’s not true.”
While the government cannot enforce laws that infringe on people’s ability to practice their religion thanks to the First Amendment, that does not apply if the laws are “broadly applicable,” according to attorney at DBL Law, Mitchel Denham.
“These orders were written in a way which are broadly applicable to all schools, whether they be private, public, affiliated with a religion or not, so in my opinion, I do not believe they violate the Free Exercise clause of the First Amendment,” Denham said.
Despite that, AG Cameron announced plans to appeal the court of appeals ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Roberts told WAVE 3 News he is hopeful the justices will rule in their favor.
“Hopefully by next week we’ll get a ruling from the Supreme Court, but if they rule against us, we’ll still have school,” Roberts said.
Roberts added the school has received many calls from parents who agree with their decision to continue in-person classes and want to enroll their students in the school.
