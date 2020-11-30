Road rage apparent cause of shooting near Paddock Shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man remains hospitalized after a shooting near the Paddock Shops that the suspect said happened during an apparent road rage incident.
Louisville Metro police were sent to the 4000 block of Summit Plaza Drive at 2:19 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said arriving officers found one man who suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he underwent surgery. At last report, the victim was in critical condition.
The suspect, Christian Morrison, 24, was arrested and is charged with 1st degree assault. His arrest report says Morrison left the scene after the shooting, but later surrendered himself to patrol officers and stating that he was the shooter.
After his arrest, Morrison gave detectives a statement confessing to the shooting which he said happened following a confrontation on the road. Metro police say that statement was backed up by a person who witnessed the incident.
A not-guilty plea was entered for Morrison during his arraignment. Bond was set at $25,000 cash. Morrison is scheduled to be back in Jefferson District Court on Dec. 8 unless he is indicted by the grand jury before that date.
Morrison could face up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.
The case remains under investigation by the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
