Two killed in double shooting on Six Mile Lane identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two people who died after a shooting on Six Mile Lane in Louisville Sunday have been identified by the coroner’s office.
The deputy coroner has revealed that Georgedon Spiller, 27, from Louisville and Cherylandai Wilson, 25, from Bowling Green, were killed due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Louisville Metro police reported finding two people dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane, near the intersection with Breckenridge Lane. The victims were in the parking lot of the Hallmark Apartments.
Latoya Cox, who lives across the hall from the victims, told WAVE 3 News she heard seven shots ring out, prompting her to run to her front window. She looked outside and saw officers taking pictures of her neighbor’s car, and soon realized their bodies were inside.
“After this incident, I’m still in shock,” Cox said. “I just haven’t really been able to sleep at all. I just keep reliving everything. I heard his murder. I heard their murder. I heard the cops say they don’t have a pulse.”
Cox has been living at the apartment complex for several years with her two young sons. She woke up Monday morning still visibly shaken up, trying to come to grips with Louisville’s violent trend making its way into her neighborhood.
“Within a matter of minutes, someone that you see on a regular basis, you see their car get towed away with a white blanket on top of it and knowing that they’re in there passed away,” Cox said. “I got to get past that, like I keep reliving that part.”
As of Monday afternoon, the shards of glass from the car’s broken windows were still on the ground in the parking lot. WAVE 3 News also saw officers searching the bushes behind the complex.
Cox told WAVE 3 News she’d been in contact with her family and making plans to move out of the neighborhood. She said it’s sad how two people she interacted with daily could be gone in a matter of minutes.
“I mean it was a human being,” Cox said. “Whether they were blue, black, green or white they were human and they were breathing and they didn’t deserve to die the way they did.”
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.