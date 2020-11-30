UPS pilot group reports 100 COVID-19 cases in 1 month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two hundred people in the UPS pilot group have tested positive for COVID-19, with the latest 100 cases occurring in a one-month period, according to the Independent Pilots Association.
IPA Director of Public Affairs Brian Gaudet said from late March to late October, 100 cases were reported, then another 100 positive cases were reported in the past month.
Gaudet said UPS has voluntary testing available to crewmembers with international destinations out of the Anchorage and Louisville domiciles.
UPS spokesman Jim Mayer released to following statement concerning the positive test results, “As part of UPS’s culture of safety, we have gone to tremendous lengths to keep our pilots safe during the coronavirus pandemic. We have provided our pilots with free, rapid COVID-19 testing and expanded the availability of that testing.
Beyond testing, UPS has extensive coronavirus safety protocols for our crewmembers. Our pilots are equipped with face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and thermometers, and we have enhanced cleaning measures for our buildings, vehicles and aircraft. We allow our crewmembers to request alternate flight schedules. And we work with governments around the world to provide for the transit of our pilots through our international network.
As essential workers, our pilots have been heroes during the pandemic, operating flights that are saving lives and livelihoods all over the planet. We are proud of their efforts, and we remain confident they will continue flying a safe, reliable and on-time network in this era of need.”
Gaudet said no testing information was available for international crewmembers out of the Miami, or Ontario, CA domiciles; inbound international pilots at any UPS domicile (Louisville, Anchorage, Miami or Ontario); and any UPS crewmembers flying domestically.
