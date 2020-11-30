1 wounded, suspect arrested in I-71 road rage shooting

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say a road rage incident between two cars on Interstate 71 led to a shooting that left one person wounded.
The shooting happened Sunday near the 38 mile marker. The driver called 911 and said his passenger had been shot multiple times by someone in another vehicle. The caller was able to give police a description and license plate of the other vehicle involved.
The wanted vehicle was spotted on Interstate 75 in northern Kentucky by deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the wanted vehicle, Dammien Shammond Peterson, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested and charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Peterson is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center in La Grange.
The injured passenger was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.