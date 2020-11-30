Zoneton Fire District selling bracelets in support of fire chief battling cancer

November 30, 2020

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District continues to show their support for their fire chief, Rob Orkies, who is currently battling cancer in the ICU.

On Saturday, the fire district announced on social media it would be selling bracelets with the phrase “#8101Strong” and the initials “ZFD” for $1 at their location on 5328 North Preston Highway.

The bracelets are being sold to show support for Chief Orkies, who is battling stage 4 cancer in his neck and lymph nodes.

Orkies was diagnosed back in October, and has continued his battle within the ICU on a ventilator.

Sunday, the fire district said that Chief Orkies’ family have heard “encouraging reports” from the hospital on his condition, but is still dependent and within the ICU.

“Please continue praying,” the post reads, “as he has a long way to go.”

