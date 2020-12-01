Beshear: ‘Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of coronavirus,’ 4,151 new cases Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Tuesday on new COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth.
Tuesday’s update began with the governor stating the highest number of cases reported since the pandemic began.
“Today is the very worst day that we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus,” Beshear said. “It is the deadliest day that we have had.”
On Tuesday, 4,151 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky, with 461 of those cases confirmed as children aged 18 or younger.
Total number of cases within the commonwealth has reached 183,168.
Positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average for Kentucky is now at 9.59 percent.
An additional 35 deaths were also confirmed in Tuesday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 1,943.
“Today is a terrible day that shows how quickly this thing is spreading,” Beshear said, “and shows why it is so important to take steps to stop it before it gets any worse.”
Beshear reminded Kentuckians that with the large number of cases, it’s important for residents to continue getting tested. There are more than 358 locations across Kentucky, and those sites can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov/ky-covid-testing.
“There’s no excuse to get out there and to regularly get tested,” the governor said.
Other new information provided in Tuesday’s report includes:
- 1,777 patients currently hospitalized
- 441 patients currently within the ICU
- 241 patients on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care facilities - 173 new resident cases, 109 new staff cases, 18 new deaths reported
- One additional death reported in the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 31 total deaths reported
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
