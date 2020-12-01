Cards beat Toppers 75-54

“Give Louisville credit, you know, I said after watching them play the other night, they’re really good team, they got that backcourt is as good as any backcourt in the country in Jones and Johnson and they were really good tonight,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “So give them credit, I thought they played exceptionally well and made plays at critical times when they had to. You know it kind of wasn’t the same team I watched for three games out in South Dakota, for what reasons, I have no ideas.”