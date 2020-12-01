Crews battle railroad car fire in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to extinguish a railroad car on fire in south Louisville Tuesday morning.
According to Jordan Yuodis with Jefferson County Fire, calls came in around 10:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Don Hutson Boulevard, just off of Grade Lane, on reports of a rail car filled with household appliances on fire.
Crews found the railroad car on fire when they arrived and quickly extinguished the flames.
Extra crews were called to the scene due to the number of appliances within the cars, Yuodis confirmed. Around 30 firefighters were there to clear the fire.
The cause of the fire was due to welding.
One firefighter was sent to the hospital for a knee injury at the scene, but has since been released.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.