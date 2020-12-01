Floyd Co. Commissioners vote down re-certification of county health officer

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - As cases of the coronavirus continue to climb in Indiana, the Floyd County Commissioners have decided not to keep the county’s health officer on for another term.
The commissioners opted not to reappoint Dr. Tom Harris as the Floyd County Health Officer, with his four-year term expiring on Dec. 31 of this year.
In a statement, the commissioners said:
The Floyd County Democratic Party is questioning why the decision was made, even as Harris was recommended by the Floyd County Health Board, responding with a statement that said in part:
The Floyd County Commissioners declined any further comment but said they’ll begin the search for a new health officer in their December meeting.
Harris was appointed the Floyd County health officer in 2006.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.