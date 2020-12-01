FORECAST: Slick spots possible for morning commute; sunny, chilly day ahead

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: east of Louisville until 7AM Tuesday
- THIS MORNING: Slick spots possible on untreated/elevated roadways
- THIS MORNING: Wind chills in the teens/low 20s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a breezy start to the day with wind chills in the teens, temperatures will gradually warm into the 30s.
Clouds decrease through the morning leaving behind sunny afternoon skies.
With clear skies and light winds tonight, temperatures will fall well into the 20s. Some locations outside the Louisville Metro may see overnight temperatures in the upper teens.
We see a slight warm-up on Wednesday as highs climb into the mid to upper 40s. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day.
Tomorrow night looks cold, partly cloudy, and dry. Look for lows in the 20s. Clouds increase by early Thursday morning.
Another chance for showers returns to the forecast on Thursday. We’ll see highs for the rest of the week in the 40s.
