FORECAST: Sunshine, but cold and breezy

- THIS MORNING: Isolated slick spots
- WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and slightly warmer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ll need the gloves, coats and hats through the day! A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky will only warm temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but the wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s.
With a clear sky and light wind tonight, temperatures will fall well into the 20s. Some locations outside the Louisville Metro may see overnight temperatures in the upper teens.
Sunshine and a southwest wind will bring us slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow night looks cold, partly cloudy, and dry as lows fall back into the 20s. Clouds increase by early Thursday morning.
Another disturbance brings a chance for showers on Thursday and Friday, but there still is some uncertainty. We’ll see highs for the rest of the week in the 40s.
