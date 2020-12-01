FORECAST: Tonight will be the coldest of the season so far

- TONIGHT: teens & 20s with clear skies, calm winds & dusting of snow
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A few showers possible late Thursday & Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ready for the coldest night of the season, so far? Clear skies, calm winds and a splotchy snow cover in places will help temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, with some upper teens in more rural locations by Wednesday morning.
Plenty of sunshine Wednesday is expected with slightly warmer temperatures. After a cold start we’ll see decent warming into the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday night will be cold once again as nearly all locations dip down into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be a cloudy day with a small rain and snow shower chance creeping into the forecast by the evening hours. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 40s.
The slight rain chance will continue Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs holding in the 40s. We’ll stick in the 40s for the weekend with a lower chance for rain.
