Jennings County former sheriff’s deputy arrested on multiple fraud charges, police say

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Following a six-month investigation by the Indiana State Police, a Jennings County former sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on numerous fraud charges.
According to a release by ISP, the investigation began in early 2020 when allegations of insurance fraud, official misconduct and forgery were made against James C. Gholson, 33, of Elizabethtown, Indiana.
Gholson was a reserve deputy with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office from November 2017 to February 2020, and was a full-time deputy from February 2020 until his resignation in June when the investigation began.
During the investigations, detectives determined Gholson had reported a theft of oxygen equipment from his home in February 2018. He owned an oxygen supply business and reported the theft to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
Following the report, Gholson filed insurance claims with his business insurance company in addition to his homeowners insurance company, receiving a total of $100,000 from one company and $87,000 from the other for the same claim.
Gholson once again claimed oxygen equipment was stolen from his home in April 2019. Two separate claims were filed once again according to ISP, and he was paid over $56,000 from one company and over $10,000 from the other.
Investigation into the incident revealed that Gholson had provided the insurance companies with false invoices showing he owned the equipment that was stolen. He then created a false police report showing that the theft was reported to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.
In November 2019, Gholson once again attempted to file a claim with his homeowner’s insurance company claiming that a trailer with two mowers was stolen from his home. ISP said that Gholson provided the company with a false invoice, a false title for the trailer, and a fraudulent report from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department,
The insurance company denied the claim after uncovering evidence of fraud.
A senior prosecutor was then assigned to review the case, and following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Gholson from the Jennings County Circuit Clerk on charges of three counts of insurance fraud, two counts of official misconduct, and two counts of forgery.
Gholson was arrested on Tuesday without incident and has been booked at the Jennings County Jail, where he is currently awaiting trial.
