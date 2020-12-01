Louisville’s top health official provides latest on vaccine preparedness in the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – On the precipice of a potential approved vaccine, the city of Louisville accumulated 30 deaths from COVID-19 over the course of the last week.
Louisville’s top doctor is still urging Kentuckians to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Doctor Sarah Moyer addressed the latest trends of COVID-19 in the city Tuesday, and although a vaccine may be on the horizon, Moyer said everyone needs to buckle down until then.
“While you’re in the community, assume every person you come in contact with has [COVID-19],” Moyer said.
Moyer said people still aren’t doing everything needed to stop the spread. That’s why numbers keep going up.
Moyer also said Louisville is prepared to follow state and federal guidelines to distribute a vaccine, once it’s available.
That means the first people to receive the vaccine will be those who live or work in long-term care facilities and frontline health care workers, like nurses.
The head of the Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) believes if that’s going to be the case, they need to know what it is they are getting.
“It’s part of our responsibility to nurses and our community that they have the accurate information about the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine,” KNA CEO Delanor Manson said, “so that the will still feel conformable taking the vaccine.”
Even if the vaccine proves to be super effective, at least one nurse and former head of the KNA Board, does not believe it will be mandatory for frontline workers anywhere.
“I think that we’re going to have so many people that value their health and safety, their families and their communities that they will embrace these vaccines readily,” Dr. Ruth Carrico said.
Moyer also said Tuesday that if you visited friends or family during Thanksgiving, you should avoid going anywhere at all for a few days.
