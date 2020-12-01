Norton Children’s Hospital, local artists unveil parking garage mural

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new, four-and-a-half story mural along Norton Children’s Hospital’s parking garage made its debut Tuesday morning.
The new mural, at the garage on Floyd Street and Abraham Flexner Way, was created with local artists from the group “Often Seen, Rarely Spoken.”
Norton Children’s Hospital said the project began as a way to comfort patients and families who make their way into the hospital for the first time.
With the parking garage often being the first thing seen, the hospital said they wanted to make them feel welcomed and at ease during a vulnerable time.
“It brightens up the hospital a little bit, it welcomes our patients and families to the hospital and it helps people find the hospital a little easier,” Erik Martin, Norton Children’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer said.
Completion of the mural project took six months to plan out and a little over a week to complete, using 280 cans of paint and 75 colors of spray paint.
