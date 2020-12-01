Oldham County dad, educator writes letter begging Beshear to re-open schools

Before getting too far into this letter, I want to put to bed any notion of this being a political statement. It doesn’t matter who I voted for. Let’s, for a moment, assume Governor Bevin had won re-election and had signed a similar executive order. The only difference between this letter and the one I would have written to him would be the name at the top of the paper. When it comes to the education of nearly a million students across our state, two of which are mine (and a 3rd one coming), I don’t care if you’re left, right, up, or down. Also, it’s vital that I shut down any thought that Covid doesn’t pose a significant threat to the lives of those I love. My mom, for whom I’d lay down my life, has COPD. I know, without a doubt, that contracting Covid-19 would place her life at serious risk. She knows this too, which is why she has barely left her house for the past eight months. Covid is not a hoax, the flu, or “fake news”. It’s incredibly dangerous and to say anything different is negligent. But, closing schools is the wrong mitigation strategy and the experts are finally beginning to see this too.