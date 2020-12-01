Riverlink Joint Board approves customer service changes for toll system provider

A lump sum of $2.9 million will be paid to the toll system provider (TSP), which is currently Kapsch TrafficCom, for a change order approved Tuesday. The money includes $1.6 million, which covers approximately 80% of the cost of out-of-state lookups from January 2019 through September 2020. The rest of the money -- $1.3 million -- is for additional representatives and supervisors hired between February 2019 and November 2019.