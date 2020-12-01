Riverlink Joint Board approves customer service changes for toll system provider

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Riverlink Joint Board is working to ensure drivers who use or have used the current toll system have their needs met by customer service representatives.
A lump sum of $2.9 million will be paid to the toll system provider (TSP), which is currently Kapsch TrafficCom, for a change order approved Tuesday. The money includes $1.6 million, which covers approximately 80% of the cost of out-of-state lookups from January 2019 through September 2020. The rest of the money -- $1.3 million -- is for additional representatives and supervisors hired between February 2019 and November 2019.
As part of the change order, more requirements will be put in place by Kapsch TrafficCom. The changes are as follows:
- Customer call wait times should not exceed 10 minutes; daily reporting on wait times will be required by representatives
- 80% of calls should be answered by a representative within one minute; semi-monthly reporting on answer times will be required by representatives semi-monthly
- No more than 4% of calls should be abandoned after one minute
Kapsch TrafficCom will be required to pay the following damages if the requirements are not met:
- The Joint Board will be paid $100 each time a call wait time is ten minutes or more
- If at least 80% of calls are not answered by a representative within one minute, the Joint Board will be paid $500 for every percent or portion of a percent below 80 percent during semi-monthly reporting
- When more than 4% of customer service calls are abandoned after one minute, the Joint Board will be paid $300 for every percent or portion of a percent above 4% for the day, measured daily
The Joint Board also approved changes for pass-through costs. They are listed as follows:
- The Joint Board will pay 80% of the actual cost for out-of-state lookup, up to $1 per lookup. The lookup includes license plate and registration searches for vehicles registered outside of Kentucky and Indiana
- The Joint Board will pay for additional customer service staffing beyond 20 full-time representatives, as needed, to help meet performance requirements
- The Joint Board will pay for supplemental supervisors for every 15 customer service representatives added beyond the baseline of 20 representatives
To read more about the change order and to view Riverlink Joint Board documents from past meetings, click here.
