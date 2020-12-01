Skeletal remains found in Orange County, ISP investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway by Indiana State Police after skeletal remains were found by a man in Orange County Sunday.
According to police, a man was walking in an area near the 100 block of West Quarry Road in Orleans when he discovered what he believed to be skeletal remains.
Crime scene investigators within the Indiana State Police were called to the scene and collected the remains for further investigation.
ISP as well as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are handling the ongoing investigation. The identity of the remains have not yet been determined.
