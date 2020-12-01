Ways to get the most from your children under NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Kentucky and some southern Indiana schools are supposed to finish the fall semester with non-traditional instruction. But despite the many months on the computer, some parents say it’s still not working. Here are some tips on how you can finish the semester strong.
In the Spring and Fall, you could send your child outside to get a break from online classes. Now, that we’ve had our first snow - it’s a season that’s getting more difficult and patience is wearing thin.
How do we support families as they continue with NTI? Dr. Charles Pemberton, a family therapy clinical counselor, spoke with us about home-based education. He recommends creating a plan and setting a schedule, like trying to start and stop classes around the same time every day.
Dr. Pemberton said it’s also helpful to schedule events, like planning a night where you cook dinner as a family or watch a movie together. According to Dr. Pemberton, it’s important to spend quality time with your children together and individually.
“Our children and our teenagers are really missing that socialization,” Dr. Pemberton said, “so we as parents have got to try and fill in those gaps and that’s hard. There is no easy answer because it’s all subjective. But we have got to work at that.”
A mother with two children in Floyd County explained what helped and hurt her with NTI. You can watch that interview below.
All Kentucky schools started virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 23. Those online classes will continue until at least Jan. 4, 2021 for middle and high schools. On Monday, Dec. 7, elementary schools not in a red zone county can reopen.
