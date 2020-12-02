Brent Spence Bridge repairs on schedule for planned reopening date

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Brent Spence Bridge is on schedule for its targeted reopening date of Dec. 23, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray.
It has now been 21 days since a fiery early morning crash between two semis closed the bridge.
Crews got to work almost immediately afterward to devise a plan to repair the Brent Spence Bridge.
Working around the clock, those crews have been able to keep on schedule for the Dec. 23 reopening, Gray said on Wednesday.
The latest step in the repair process happened Monday when the last of the 16 steel beams was to set in place.
Up next for crews will be to replace a section of concrete on the upper deck of the Brent Spence Bridge, Gray explained. The upper southbound concrete barriers will also need to be replaced.
Once those steps are complete, Gray says crews will then begin work on the lower deck of the bridge.
The work on the lower deck won’t be as extensive because Gray says that part of the bridge wasn’t damaged as much as the upper portion.
Crews will have to hydro blast and mill the concrete on the lower deck instead of replacing any sections, according to Gray. A surface layer of concrete will be applied also.
While the Brent Spence Bridge repairs continue, make sure you know an alternate route to get around it.
You can find a list of possible detours here: Brent Spence Bridge detours.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.