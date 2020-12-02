Cards regular season football finale moved to Saturday, December 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ACC announced on Tuesday that UofL football’s regular season finale against Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC) will now be played on Saturday, December 12.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 5. After some COVID shutdowns caused some scheduling changes in the league, the ACC moved the game to Saturday, November 28.
Just days after that announcement, Wake Forest had it’s own issues, causing a game against Duke on November 21 to be postponed.
At that point the ACC moved the game at UofL to Saturday, December 19.
UofL (3-7, 2-7 ACC) played at Boston College last Saturday and the Wake Forest game is their lone regular season game remaining. So they would have had a three week gap between games.
