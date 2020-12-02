FORECAST: Below average temperatures with a slight rain chance

- TONIGHT: Back in the 20s
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A few showers possible Thursday & Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are on the increase overnight with chilly temperatures in the 20s. Winds will be light.
Clouds continue to increase on Thursday with a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will push back into the upper 40s.
The shower chance will increase late Thursday night, mainly south of Louisville. Lows will be in the 30s, just warm enough to keep anything that falls from the sky as liquid rain.
The shower chance creeps upward Friday afternoon as the system to our south moves across the Gulf Coast states. These showers will primarily impact our Kentucky counties, missing southern Indiana for the most part. Highs will be in the 40s again.
There will be minimal rain chances over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s expected. While highs will be slightly below average long range trends show some warming mid to late next week that should push us back into the 50s.
