FORECAST: Sunny, warmer Wednesday

- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A few showers possible late Thursday & Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cold start to the day, we’ll warm into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with the help of plenty of sunshine.
Tonight will be cold once again as temperatures dip into the 20s as clouds increase across the region.
Tomorrow will be cloudy but temperatures will still be able to rise into the upper 40s. Isolated light rain showers are possible during the afternoon.
Thursday night looks cloudy as temperatures fall into the 30s. Additional rain showers push into the region, mainly across Kentucky, overnight. Some snowflakes may try to mix in with the rain in the northern fringes of these showers.
We’ll see some showers lingering into parts of Friday. Highs into the weekend remain in the 40s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.