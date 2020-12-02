Fundraiser set up after fire devastates barn at Camp Hi Ho in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews were called to a fire Friday night in Simpsonville at a large facility on Aiken Road, dispatchers confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
It was reported shortly after 9 p.m. and appeared to be at or near Camp Hi Ho, which is in the 5900 block of Aiken.
Dispatchers did not provide further information regarding the fire.
On Saturday, the camp posted on their Facebook page to confirm the fire caused them to lose their barn. While the barn is damaged, the camp said they are “deeply thankful” no people or animals were hurt.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire,” the post reads. “We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us. God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”
Wednesday, camp officials posted to Facebook announcing a fundraiser has been set up to help repair the barn, writing insurance is not able to cover the full cost of the extensive damage from the fire.
Click here to donate to the Camp Hi Ho GoFundMe.
